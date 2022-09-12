EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso registered nearly 1.5″ of rain Monday evening as back-to-back storm systems moved through the city.

Total rainfall Monday evening

Tropical moisture from remnants of Hurricane Kay is impacting El Paso this week, producing widespread rain chances.

Forecast for 09/12/2022

The best chance for rain is expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to stay slightly below average Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increase in moisture, before afternoon highs warm to the low 90s through the rest of the week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.