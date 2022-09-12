EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso registered nearly 1.5″ of rain Monday evening as back-to-back storm systems moved through the city.
Tropical moisture from remnants of Hurricane Kay is impacting El Paso this week, producing widespread rain chances.
The best chance for rain is expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to stay slightly below average Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increase in moisture, before afternoon highs warm to the low 90s through the rest of the week.
