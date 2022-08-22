EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has seen its rainiest weekend so far this monsoon season, and we could be heading for another one.

Forecast for 08/22/2022

An upper wave is expected to push in plenty of low-level moisture, keeping decent rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday in the forecast.

We will begin to dry Thursday and Friday as drier air moves in from the north.

This dry weather won’t last too long, however, as moisture increases just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures slowly rebound to the low 90s for the weekend.

