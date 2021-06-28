Exclusive 9 day forecast: More possible heavy rainfall expected this week

Flash flood watch for El Paso is expected to continue through 6am Tuesday. This means flash flooding could occur as our ground is very saturated.

Forecast for 06/28/2021

El Paso saw about 4 inches of rain near Western Playland Monday afternoon, leading to flooded homes near Doniphan.

Other parts of West El Paso near Franklin High School got a little more than 2 inches of rain.

East and Northeast El Paso only registered .60″ of rain, putting El Paso above average when it comes to yearly rain totals.

More rain is in the forecast, which means the possibility of flooding continues. Heavy rainfall is probable for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead into the 4th of July weekend, we are expecting the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Stay updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: