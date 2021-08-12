Exclusive 9 day forecast: More possible flooding through the weekend

El Paso had several Flash Flood Warnings issued Thursday evening for almost all of El Paso.

Forecast for 08/12/2021

So far, rain gauges are showing 1.21 inches of rain at the airport, some areas had significantly higher totals.

Unofficial rain totals Thursday, August 12, 2021

Moisture continues to increase over our area, which is expected to keep storm chances rather high in the forecast for the next several days.

This means the threat of flash flooding continues to be very real for all of the Sun City.

Stay vigilant and weather aware as these storm chances continue to develop.

