Exclusive 9 day forecast: More cold fronts expected this week

El Paso is expecting a series of cold fronts this week, which is expected to produce strong winds and a nice cool down.

Forecast for 04/13/2021

The first cold front arrived Tuesday, producing gusty conditions and a drop in temperatures to the upper 70s.

The second cold front is expected Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and highs in the upper 70s Friday.

The third cold front is expected Friday into Saturday, producing strong winds and a drop in temperatures to the upper 60s Saturday.

The fourth cold front is expected Sunday, producing strong winds and dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

We expect a slow warming trend next week.

