EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is on track to seeing a few more 80 degrees this week.
A high pressure system will take over Friday, producing 80 degrees through the weekend.
A storm system is expected to produce windy conditions Saturday.
Our weather will clear and slightly cool through the beginning of next week.
Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:
