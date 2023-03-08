EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is on track to seeing a few more 80 degrees this week.

A high pressure system will take over Friday, producing 80 degrees through the weekend.

A storm system is expected to produce windy conditions Saturday.

Our weather will clear and slightly cool through the beginning of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/08/2023

