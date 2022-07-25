EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s storm causes power outages in Socorro Monday night.

As of 10:40pm Monday, 2,325 homes are reportedly without power.

A video from our Certified Weather Watcher Alberto Ortiz shows the moment a lightning strike hits and power goes out at this Walmart on Socorro and Alameda.

Rain is expected throughout the rest of the night, as this storms heads west. It is producing quite a bit of lightning and heavy downpours.

There is a good chance this storm can last through the overnight hours, so early morning commuters take extra time and caution tomorrow morning.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week.

Forecast for 07/25/2022

