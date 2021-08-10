Exclusive 9 day forecast: Localized flooding possible this week

El Paso saw its first Flash Flood Warning this week Tuesday evening as strong storms took over Clint.
More heavy rainfall is expected this week as moisture continues to increase in El Paso.
Make sure to have your sandbags ready as you may need them throughout the week.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 80s for much of the next 9 days.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
