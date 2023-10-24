EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw a storm system move through the area, producing heavy rainfall and much cooler temperatures.

Expect lingering rain chances going into Wednesday before we clear up completely Thursday through the weekend.

Our next system is expected to arrive next week, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday and into Tuesday Halloween Day!

Rain chances will accompany the cooler weather so make sure to prepare for that!

