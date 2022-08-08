El Paso is expecting to see decent rain chances during the second week of August as a monsoonal pattern stays in place for a few days.
Expect locally heavy rainfall, strong gusts, frequent lightning, and possible small hail with these storms.
Widespread flooding is not expected but we could see possible isolated flooding in certain areas.
Temperatures are also expected to stay a bit “cooler” as we see highs staying near seasonal in the mid 90s across the region.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
