El Paso is expected to see an increase in storm chances this weekend, as we see an increase in moisture.
Storm chances will continue to increase as we make our way into next week.
In fact, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday, so make sure to have those sandbags ready.
Rain chances will quickly begin to decrease Thursday through much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Chihuahuas drop series opener in extra innings at Sugar Land, 4-3
- Blessing Okagbare cruises to women’s 100m semifinals at Tokyo Olympics
- Born to be Olympians: Sean Bailey follows in footsteps of legendary sister, Veronica Campbell Brown
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Increase in rain chances this weekend
- Korir, Saruni harbor realistic medal hopes as track & field begins at Olympics