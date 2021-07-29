Exclusive 9 day forecast: Increase in rain chances this weekend

El Paso is expected to see an increase in storm chances this weekend, as we see an increase in moisture.

Storm chances will continue to increase as we make our way into next week.

In fact, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday, so make sure to have those sandbags ready.

Rain chances will quickly begin to decrease Thursday through much of next week.

