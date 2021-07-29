Exclusive 9 day forecast: Increase in rain chances this weekend

El Paso is expected to see an increase in storm chances this weekend, as we see an increase in moisture.

Forecast for 07/29/2021

Storm chances will continue to increase as we make our way into next week.

In fact, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday, so make sure to have those sandbags ready.

Rain chances will quickly begin to decrease Thursday through much of next week.

