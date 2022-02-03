El Paso is waking up to 2″ of snow across the city as our first winter storm of the year swept through the region.

Preliminary snow totals Thursday morning.

The big threat now is expected to be the icy road conditions Thursday morning and dangerous cold temperatures these next few days.

Forecast highs for Thursday afternoon

Overnight lows are expected to drop to dangerous temperatures as the cold air filters in.

Make sure to bundle up and take extra time as you head out the door Thursday morning.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

