El Paso is waking up to 2″ of snow across the city as our first winter storm of the year swept through the region.
The big threat now is expected to be the icy road conditions Thursday morning and dangerous cold temperatures these next few days.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to dangerous temperatures as the cold air filters in.
Make sure to bundle up and take extra time as you head out the door Thursday morning.
