Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot weekend followed by strong winds

El Paso saw another round of storms Friday afternoon, which produced yet another haboob.

Forecast for 05/14/2021

Rain chances will linger into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we will dry out and warm to the low 90s.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the low 90s through Sunday, before cooling to the mid 80s Tuesday. This is thanks to a cold front that is expected to produce gusty conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Overall, highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: