Get ready for summer’s last hurrah this weekend as we could see near record highs.

The good news is that as we approach fall, afternoon highs are expected to drop to seasonal temperatures (86°).

This is all thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in Monday into Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fall officially starts Wednesday, September 22.

