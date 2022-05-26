A high pressure system is expected to produce hot temperatures Friday through the weekend.
Afternoon highs are expected to soar into the triple digits and near record highs Friday and Saturday.
A cold front will try to move through the area, producing strong winds Saturday through Monday with temperatures slowly dropping to the mid 90s.
Storm chances are expected to return Wednesday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware
