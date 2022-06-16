EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see afternoon highs in the upper 90s with very limited rain chances this weekend.

Forecast for 06/16/2022

Storm chances begin to slightly increase Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day. These storm chances are mainly expected to take place late Sunday night, with possible strong gusts.

Better storm formation is expected Monday, at which time we expect possibly heavy rainfall and strong downburst winds.

Rain chances will back off slightly Tuesday as temperatures fall to the mid 90s.

Storm chances are expected to stay in the forecast for the rest of next week.

