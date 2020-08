Get ready to feel the heat!

A heat streak for the El Paso area is expected this week as we anticipate 10 days of consecutive triple digit highs.

This is due to the strong high pressure system parked over the Borderland area, which will also limit our rain chances for the rest of the work week.

For the most part, you can expect a hot and humid week.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated, and check up on your pets as well.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.