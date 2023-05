EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drying trend kicks in Friday, before a cold front arrives Saturday.

This cold front is expected to cool temperatures to the mid 80s and produce better rain chances Saturday afternoon.

Dry conditions take over next week as temperatures begin to warm to the mid 90s.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 05/18/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.