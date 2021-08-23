Exclusive 9 day forecast: Highs near triple digits this week

El Paso will struggle to see any rain these next few days, as moisture is limited.

Forecast for 08/23/2021

With clear skies, afternoon highs are expected to warm near triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next wave is expected to arrive this weekend, producing a slight chance of storms starting Friday.

Rain chances will be limited and will not be widespread, but if they do form, we can expect the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Make sure to get your sandbags ready and prepare for the possibility of localized and isolated flooding.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: