Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Highs dropping to upper 90s

Rain chances continue in our forecast, as our monsoon pattern continues to form.

A high pressure system to our east is pumping in moisture from the Gulf, and a low pressure system to our east is bringing in moisture from the Pacific, increasing rain chances in our area.

As the high pressure system continues to move east, afternoon highs will be dropping to the upper 90s.

Our “coolest” weather will kick in next week, with forecast highs in the mid 90s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.