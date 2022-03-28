Forecast for 03/28/2022

El Paso is expecting high winds in East El Paso and windy conditions for the rest of the city.

Here is how it breaks down:

El Paso is expecting a Wind Advisory Tuesday

East El Paso is expecting damaging winds.

High winds are damaging winds, which can cause downed trees and power lines. These are the kinds of winds we can expect Tuesday afternoon in East El Paso.

This is all thanks to a cold front that is expected to arrive Tuesday, cooling afternoon highs and producing a slight chance for rain.

Windy conditions will continue through Wednesday, before clearing Thursday of this week.

Temperatures are expecting to slowly warm back to the low 80s Friday through much of next week.

