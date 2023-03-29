EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to move through the area and produce strong winds Thursday.

A high wind warning is expected to take place Thursday at 1pm and last through 9pm.

During this time expect sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

These are considered damaging gusts, so make sure to take the proper precautions to stay safe, like tying down your outdoor furniture, any loose decorations and secure your trash and recycling bins.

Winds are expected to stay breezy on Friday, with calmer conditions just in time for the weekend.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/29/2023

