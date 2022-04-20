El Paso is expected to see high winds Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through.

This cold front is expected to produce 35-40 mph sustained winds and 50-60 mph gusts.

High wind watch in effect for Friday!

The cold air behind the cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the low 80s Saturday.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, cooling down afternoon highs to the upper 70s Monday.

Forecast for 04/20/2022

Breezy to gusty conditions are expected Monday afternoon.

Moisture will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, which means rain chances both days. This would mark the first rainfall of the month!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: