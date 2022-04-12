El Paso saw a cold front move through the region, which caused highs winds across the city and the region.
This high wind warning is expected to lift at 6am Wednesday for East El Paso.
Winds are expected to slowly subside Wednesday, peaking between 15-25 mph.
Our weather will then calm, and we expect to see beautiful weather Thursday through the weekend!
Stay safe and weather aware
