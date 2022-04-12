El Paso saw a cold front move through the region, which caused highs winds across the city and the region.

Forecast for 04/12/2022

This high wind warning is expected to lift at 6am Wednesday for East El Paso.

Winds are expected to slowly subside Wednesday, peaking between 15-25 mph.

Our weather will then calm, and we expect to see beautiful weather Thursday through the weekend!

