EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is bracing for high winds all day Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to produce 30-40 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 65 mph, which are considered damaging gusts.

This means we could see downed trees or powerlines, with blowing dust in certain areas. This is why we will see a high wind warning take effect midnight Monday lasting through 9pm Tuesday.

High wind warning in effect Tuesday.

Winds will begin to wind down Wednesday, before rain chances make a comeback by the end of the week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/03/2023

