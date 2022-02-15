A strong cold front is expected to produce very strong winds Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast for 02/15/2022

A high wind warning to take effect Wednesday from 11am to 7pm. During this time, we expect 30-40 mph winds and 65 mph gusts.

High wind warning highlighted in light green.

The time in which we expect the strongest winds is expected between noon and 5 pm. Because we have been so dry, blowing dust is expected to be a hazard tomorrow, producing dangerous driving conditions.

Weather Authority Alert in effect for Wednesday.

The cold air from the cold front is expected to filter in Thursday, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 50s.

Temperatures will slowly warm back to the 70s this weekend.

It won’t be until next week that we expect to see back to back windy days.

