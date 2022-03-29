A high wind warning has been extended through the overnight hours for El Paso as winds continue to stay strong.

Forecast for 03/29/2022

East, Central and Northeast El Paso are expected to see 30-40 mph winds with gusts of 60 mph. These are considered damaging winds, so make sure to secure all loose objects Tuesday night.

High wind warning extended to Wednesday morning.

Winds will then begin to subside after 5pm on Wednesday. Weather conditions are expected to calm and warm Thursday through the weekend.

Another cold front is expected to arrive next week.

