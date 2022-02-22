El Paso is expecting another round of potentially damaging winds Wednesday afternoon as a storm system moves through our area.

Forecast for 02/22/2022

This system is expected to produce 35-45 mph winds and 60 mph gusts. These are strong enough to bring down dead trees and possible powerlines.

High Wind Warning in effect Wednesday, February 23,2022

Afternoon highs are expected to stay rather warm tomorrow afternoon, but once the cold front moves through the region and the cold air begins to filter in, expect afternoon highs to drop the upper 50s Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the mid to upper 60s Friday through the weekend.

