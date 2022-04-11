El Paso is expecting to see a high wind warning take effect Tuesday at 8am lasting through 9pm.

During this time frame, we expect 30-40 mph sustained winds and 60 mph gusts.

These are considered damaging winds, and are expected to be strong enough to toss around objects like your front and backyard furniture and decorations, so make sure to secure everything tightly tonight.

Blowing dust is going to be a big possibility and a big threat as it could reduce visibility during your evening commute.

Temperatures are expected to stay rather seasonal before dropping to the low 70s Wednesday.

Forecast for 04/11/2022

Our weather conditions are expected to stay calm through Saturday, before we see breezy conditions Sunday just in time for Easter.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: