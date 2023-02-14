EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting much stronger and potentially damaging winds Wednesday.

A second cold front moving through the area will produce winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph Wednesday morning through the afternoon, possibly bringing down dead trees and even powerlines.

Temperatures will also drop to the low 50s Wednesday afternoon, before the cold air continues to settle in and drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s Thursday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/14/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.