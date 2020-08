As a high pressure system continues to stall over Texas, afternoon highs will continue to warm to the triple digits for the next 9 days.

Afternoon highs today struggled to hit triple digits and stayed one degree shy from the century mark.

With the high pressure system staying in place, rain chances will continue to be limited. This means you can expect a slight chance for a stray evening shower every single day this week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.