Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heavy rainfall expected next week

El Paso is expected to see an increase in rainfall this weekend and through much of next week.

Forecast for 07/30/2021

A cold front is expected to move through our area Sunday into Monday, which means we could see strong storms Monday afternoon. Moisture is increasing at this point, which could lead to the possibility of heavy rainfall Monday through much of next week.

Make sure to get your sandbags ready, and prepare for the possibility of flooding.

