Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat continues through the weekend

Triple digit heat will continue this weekend, before our next cold front is expected to arrive.

Winds will strengthen Sunday and Monday, producing the same effect you’d get from a hair dryer: hot and dry air.

These strong winds will be anywhere from 20-30 mph both days, before letting up and allowing the cool air to filter in Tuesday.

This cooler air will drop our afternoon highs to the low 90s.

Unfortunately, it will be short lived. Afternoon highs will quickly warm up to the upper 90s Wednesday through the end of next week.

Stay safe and hydrated.