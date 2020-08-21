Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat advisory to take place Friday

El Paso matched record highs Thursday afternoon, and we expect to break record highs Friday.

In fact, a heat advisory is expected to take effect Friday at 9 am and lift at 9pm the same day.

This means afternoon highs are expected to be at or above 105°. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool throughout the day.

Rain chances are also increasing Friday through the weekend, before drying out next week.

Starting Monday, afternoon highs are forecast to dip to the upper 90s and stay that way through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.