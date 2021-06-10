Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat Advisory to stay in effect through the weekend

El Paso is under a heat advisory through Saturday until midnight, and likely to get extended through Sunday night.

This is issued when afternoon highs are above 105 degrees with overnight lows above 75 degrees.

Not only are we expecting highs above 105 degrees this weekend, we are also expecting to break record highs for the next 3 consecutive days.

Rain chances are expected to increase this weekend as well, allowing for afternoon highs to drop to the upper 90s next week.

Stay cool, hydrated and safe this weekend. Keep updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

