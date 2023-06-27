EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has seen the hottest two days so far this year Monday and Tuesday.

Triple digit tally as of June 27th, 2023

Official highs were registered at 110° Monday and 109° Tuesday. Now, temperatures will begin to “cool” to below 110°, expiring the excessive heat warning that was in effect.

Almanac for June 27, 2023

An excessive heat warning is triggered when temperatures are expected to top out at 110° or warmer, which is what we saw Monday and Tuesday,

A heat advisory is when temperatures are expected at 105° or warmer, and we expect to see that take effect Wednesday.

With both these warnings, you want to make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool in the shade.

This is why the Weather Authority Team baked cookies inside a car and cooked pan cakes on the asphalt. The results were seeing temperatures both inside the car and on the asphalt at 127°, which goes to show the importance of making sure you never leave pets or children inside a car even for a few minutes or ever walking your pet in the middle of the day.

We expect to see a slight relief in this heat by the end of this week and going into this weekend when temperatures are expected to drop to 100°.

Storm chances are also expected to return starting Thursday of this week.

Forecast for 06/27/2023

