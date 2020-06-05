Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat advisory in effect

Heat advisory is in effect until 8am on Saturday. This means afternoon highs will be hovering around 105° with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

This kind of heat can cause heat-related illnesses, so you want to make sure to stay hydrated, cool and wear light colored clothing if you are going to be spending time outdoors.

If at all possible, try to avoid the hottest part of the day, which is from 10am to 7pm.

Afternoon highs will continue to stay in the triple digits until Sunday, as our next cold front begins to move in.

This will create windy conditions Sunday and Monday, cooling our afternoon highs to the low 90s Tuesday.

Triple digits are expected to return Thursday of next week.

Stay cool and hydrated.