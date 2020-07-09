Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat advisory extended to the rest of the region

Heat advisory has been extended to much of the Borderland. As of Wednesday evening, the heat advisory is expected to lift Saturday morning.

The reality, however, is we could see this heat advisory continuing to be extended through at least Tuesday of next week.

A heat advisory is when afternoon highs reach 105° or warmer with overnight lows warmer than 75°, creating conditions that could lead people to suffer from heat related illnesses.

This is why the public is being advised to stay indoors as much as possible. If that is not a possibility, then make sure to keep cool and hydrated throughout the day, while taking as many breaks in the shade as possible.

Highs are expected to slowly back off heat advisory criteria by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.