EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front dropped afternoon highs to the upper 40s Thursday, with lows dropping to the low 20s.

Forecast overnight lows for Friday morning.

A series of cold fronts will soon follow starting this weekend.

The first system is expected to drag in tropical moisture, producing decent rain chances Sunday.

The next few are expected to be a bit drier, producing back to back windy conditions starting Monday.

Our next high wind event is expected Wednesday of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/16/2023

