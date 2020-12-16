Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hard freeze overnight; next cold front hits this weekend

After Tuesday’s early morning cold front, afternoon highs topped out in the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon, with overnight lows expected in the low to mid 20s.

A hard freeze is expected across much of the Borderland area. This means overnight lows will dip below 27° for several hours.

Make sure to keep your pets warm tonight, bring them indoors or provide them with plenty of blankets. Bring in any sensitive plants that may die in the cold, and wrap any exposed pipes that could freeze overnight.

Another cold front is expected Friday into Saturday, producing strong winds Friday, and cooling afternoon highs to the mid 50s Saturday.

Expect a slow warming trend to kick in Sunday into much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware