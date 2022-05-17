El Paso is expecting to see a high pressure system take over, producing above average temperatures through the end of the workweek.

Forecast for 05/17/2022

A series of upper waves are expected to produce gusty conditions Thursday and Friday of this week before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the low 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.

There is also a slight chance for an isolated storm to develop late Sunday as moisture continues to increase this weekend.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the upper 90s by the end of next week.

