El Paso is expected to see another gusty afternoon Friday, before clearing out Saturday!

Forecast for 04/27/2022

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s Friday and Saturday, before warming to the 90s Sunday through much of next week.

El Paso does expect to see a few breezy and gusty afternoons next week, while our next strong wind event is expected possibly Friday of next week.

