Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gusty conditions continue Friday

El Paso had a wind advisory go into effect late Thursday afternoon as gusts peaked near 45mph and sustained winds peaked close to 30+ mph.

Forecast for 04/08/2021

A weak cold front is expected to keep the breezy to windy conditions in play through Friday, before backing off this weekend.

Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the mid 80s Friday through Sunday, before our next cold front hits next week.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s Thursday through much of next week.

