Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gusty and windy conditions this weekend

El Paso had a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and light winds.
This weather pattern will carry over for one more day, before a weak cold front moves through the Borderland area.
This cold front is expected to produce gusty and windy conditions Saturday, before a slight cool down arrives Sunday.
Afternoon highs will then quickly rebound to the mid and upper 70s for much of next week.
In fact, we are expected to near record heat next week.
