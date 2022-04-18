El Paso is getting ready to see gusty conditions Tuesday, and windy conditions Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s this week, with calm conditions Thursday.
A cold front is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the 80s this weekend.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online!
