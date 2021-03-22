Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gusty and windy conditions expected to continue

Windy and gusty conditions took over the Borderland Monday and these strong winds are expected to continue through much of this workweek.
The first cold front kept temperatures in the upper 60s Monday and the second cold front is expected to drop temperatures to the low 60s Wednesday.
A high pressure system will take over the region Thursday, allowing temperatures to slowly warm to the 70s Friday through the weekend and to the low 80s next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
