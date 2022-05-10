El Paso is expecting to see one more day of gusty conditions before winds subside and temperatures begin to warm.

Forecast for 05/10/2022

A high pressure system is expected to take over and warm temperatures to the triple digits for the first time this year.

Afternoon highs are expected to match record highs Wednesday and once again Saturday before potentially breaking record highs Monday of next week.

