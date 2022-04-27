El Paso is expecting more gusty and dusty weather for the rest of the week.

Forecast for 04/27/2022

An upper wave is expected to move across the region and produce gusty conditions both Thursday and Friday with slightly cooler weather Friday.

Conditions will clear Saturday and the forecast as of now calls for calm and warm weather through much of next week.

The next potentially windy day is expected Friday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: