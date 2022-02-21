El Paso is expecting to see more gusty and dusty few days as a series of systems move through the area.

Forecast for 02/21/2022

Expect gusty and slightly dusty conditions Tuesday with afternoon highs staying in the 70s.

Wednesday is expected to be a carbon copy of Monday as a strong cold front moves through the area. This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs by 15 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly rebound to the 60s and winds will completely die down this weekend.

Possible rain chances next week!

