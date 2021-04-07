Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gusty and Dusty conditions return

El Paso is expected to see a weak cold front produce gusty and dusty conditions Thursday and Friday.
Afternoon highs are expected to hit the upper 80s Thursday and cool to the mid 80s Friday once the cold front hits. Calm and warm weather is expected this weekend.
The next strong cold fronts are expected next week, dropping temperatures to the low 80s Monday, and upper 70s Thursday and Friday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
